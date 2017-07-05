McCann is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCann will receive a standard day off following an 0-for-5 performance (with one RBI) at the plate during Tuesday's contest. In his place, Evan Gattis takes over behind the plate while batting fourth.

