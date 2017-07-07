McCann is not in Friday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

McCann will get a standard day off after going 1-for-3 from the plate during Thursday's series opener. In his place, Evan Gattis gets the start behind the plate.

