Astros' Brian McCann: Out of lineup Monday

McCann is not in the lineup Monday against the Angels.

McCann was originally supposed to get the day off Sunday, but the game was ultimately postponed, pushing his day off to Monday. Evan Gattis will take over behind the dish Monday, though McCann should return to the lineup card Tuesday.

