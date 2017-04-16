Astros' Brian McCann: Out of lineup Sunday

McCann is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics.

McCann was left out of the lineup Saturday with left-hander Jharel Cotton starting for the Athletics, but he ended up coming off the bench to pick up three plate appearances during the Astros' comeback win. Manager A.J. Hinch will likely want to give McCann a full day off during the series, so it's expected that Evan Gattis will catch all nine innings Sunday.