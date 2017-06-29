Astros' Brian McCann: Out of lineup Thursday
McCann is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the A's.
McCann will get the day off in favor of Evan Gattis, who is catching and batting sixth for the series finale. During Wednesday's game, McCann went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored, and continues to be a solid veteran presence in the lineup for the Astros.
