McCann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Seattle, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCann gets a regular day off after starting the past two games, including a 1-for-4 day with three RBI during Saturday's contest. Evan Gattis will set up behind the dish in his stead.

