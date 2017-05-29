Astros' Carlos Beltran: Goes 4-for-5 against Twins
Beltran went 4-for-5 with a three-run home run and three runs during Monday's win over Minnesota.
It was just the sixth home run and 18th RBI of the season for the veteran, and Beltran owns an underwhelming .253/.301/.424 slash line. It wouldn't be shocking if the 40-year-old outfielder began to pick it off offensively, but Father Time might have also finally caught up to Beltran. Nonetheless, Monday's huge game was encouraging.
