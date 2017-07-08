Astros' Carlos Beltran: Heads to bench Saturday
Beltran is out of the lineup for Saturday's matinee against the Blue Jays.
Beltran has been seeing a slight decline in playing time recently, starting just four of the past seven games. A plausible explanation may be his recent slump, as the 40-year-old slashed just .200/.260/.400 in June. Evan Gattis will take over as the designated hitter and bat cleanup in his place, a trend which may continue heading into the second half of the season.
