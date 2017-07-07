Astros' Carlos Beltran: Hits 11th homer Thursday
Beltran went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's loss to Toronto.
Despite hitting in the heart of a stacked lineup, Beltran is only posting mediocre fantasy numbers this season. He owns a .231/.285/.415 slash line with 11 homers, 34 RBI and 40 runs. His surroundings will probably buoy his virtual stock going forward, but the 40-year-old veteran is clearly in decline with a career-low .700 OPS.
