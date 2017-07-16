Play

Beltran is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins.

It's a routine rest day for the 40-year-old, whose absence from the lineup opens up a spot for Jake Marisnick. Beltran hasn't met expectations this season with a .231/.289/.408 in 322 plate appearances, making him a weak link in what's otherwise been a talent-packed Astros lineup from top to bottom.

