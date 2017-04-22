Beltran went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs Friday against the Rays.

Beltran's second homer of the season tied the game at one in the second inning of a game the Astros would eventually win. After going 14 games without a homer, he's now left the yard in consecutive contests to raise his slugging percentage to .419, and he should continue to be a reliable fantasy option as the season progresses.