Beltran went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Wednesday's 10-5 win over Seattle.

While many in the Astros lineup have gotten off to a chilly start, Beltran has stood out, having hit safely in seven of his first nine starts. As others begin to heat up -- Josh Reddick and Jose Altuve got on base eight times hitting ahead of Beltran in the order -- we can expect to see his bat make a bigger impact.