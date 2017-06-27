Beltran is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the A's.

As has become a common theme this season, Beltran is getting a routine day off following a stretch of starting four straight games. The 40-year-old is still providing a source of offense at the plate, smashing four home runs this month, but his .239 average leaves something to be desired. Evan Gattis will take over as the DH.

