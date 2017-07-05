Astros' Carlos Beltran: Out of lineup Wednesday
Beltran is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Braves, The Houston Chronicle's Jake Kaplan reports.
Without the DH available in Atlanta, Beltran will sit for the second straight day. As the team heads to Toronto for a four-game set starting Thursday, the 40-year-old will likely make his return to the lineup soon.
