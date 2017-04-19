Astros' Carlos Beltran: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Beltran is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Angels.
He is hitting .259/.286/.315 with three doubles and zero home runs in 54 at-bats. Evan Gattis will get the start at DH and hit fifth against righty JC Ramirez.
