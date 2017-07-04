Beltran is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Braves.

The Astros won't have the designated hitter spot available for the three-game series in Atlanta, so Beltran could find himself out of the lineup for another game or two beyond Monday. Beltran has been stuck in a 3-for-24 slump over his last six games, so some time on the bench could be exactly what he needs to refocus.

