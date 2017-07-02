Astros' Carlos Beltran: Slumping to start July
Beltran went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Yankees.
Beltran is in the midst of a 1-for-20 skein and has seen his batting average dip below .230 for the first time since the first week of the season. Houston's other stars have been able to make up for what has been an extremely sub-par season for the 40-year-old Beltran whose .689 OPS is a career low and 152 points lower than his career OPS of .841.
