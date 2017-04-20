Astros' Carlos Correa: Back in action Thursday
Correa (hand) is back in the lineup, starting at shortstop and hitting cleanup Thursday against the Angels.
He missed four games with the hand issue, but he had been available off the bench in each of the last two games and was expected to make his return in this contest. Alex Bregman moves back to third base as a result. Confidently deploy Correa in all formats.
