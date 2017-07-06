Astros' Carlos Correa: Could play Wednesday

Correa (thumb) will be available off the bench Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch said the Astros were exercising precaution by holding Correa out of the starting lineup Wednesday, one day after the All-Star shortstop jammed his left thumb into a catcher's shin guard. "He's doing fine," Hinch said. "He arguably should play, but he's not." This news bodes well for Correa's availability Thursday.