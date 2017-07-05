Astros' Carlos Correa: Diagnosed with thumb discomfort
Correa exited Tuesday's game against the Braves early with left thumb discomfort.
It initially appeared that the injury occurred to Correa's head on a headfirst slide into home plate, but it's now being revealed that it was his thumb that caused the Astros to remove their star shortstop from the game in the top of the fourth inning. With the Astros leading the Braves 7-0 at the time of his removal, it's entirely possible that it was simply a precautionary move. Correa will be listed as day-to-day for the time being.
