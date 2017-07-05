Astros' Carlos Correa: Exits early Tuesday
Correa was removed from Tuesday's game against the Braves after appearing his injure himself on a headfirst slide into home plate, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The injury occurred when Correa slid headfirst into home plate and appeared to be tagged on the face by the opposing catcher in the top of the fourth inning. The severity of the injury is currently unknown, though that information should become available shortly. He was replaced by Marwin Gonzalez at shortstop, with Norichika Aoki taking over in left field.
More News
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Diagnosed with thumb discomfort•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Extends hitting streak to 12 with 4-for-5 effort•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Hits solo shot in win•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Homers twice in win•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Provides insurance with 14th homer•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Swats 12th homer Tuesday•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...