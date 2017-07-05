Astros' Carlos Correa: Exits early Tuesday

Correa was removed from Tuesday's game against the Braves after appearing his injure himself on a headfirst slide into home plate, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The injury occurred when Correa slid headfirst into home plate and appeared to be tagged on the face by the opposing catcher in the top of the fourth inning. The severity of the injury is currently unknown, though that information should become available shortly. He was replaced by Marwin Gonzalez at shortstop, with Norichika Aoki taking over in left field.