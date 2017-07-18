Astros' Carlos Correa: Exits with apparent hand/wrist injury
Correa exited Monday's game against the Mariners with an apparent left hand/wrist injury, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Correa appeared to be in immediate pain after taking a swing in the bottom of the fourth inning. The star shortstop was attended to by the team's trainer and was subsequently removed from the game. An update on his condition should become available shortly.
