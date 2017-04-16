Astros' Carlos Correa: Expected to play Monday
Manager A.J. Hinch said he expects Correa (hand) to play Monday against the Angels, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Correa was scheduled to sit out Sunday's series finale against the Athletics while tending to the bruised hand, but after the game was postponed due to rain, the shortstop didn't actually miss out on any action. Assuming Correa experiences no setbacks with the hand during batting practice Monday, look for him to face no restrictions during the upcoming week, making him a fairly safe play in season-long lineups.
