Astros' Carlos Correa: Extends hitting streak to 12 with 4-for-5 effort

Correa went 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Yankees.

Correa extended his hitting streak to 12 games while delivering two of his team's nine extra-base hits in this one. With 11 runs scored and 15 more driven in during those 12 contests, Correa has certainly made the most of the opportunities presented by batting in the heart of baseball's second most potent lineup. It's scary to think that the 22-year-old shortstop likely still hasn't hit his ceiling with this season's .319/.394/.554 line.