Astros' Carlos Correa: Hits solo shot in win
Correa went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI during Saturday's win over the Yankees.
Correa has been a rock-solid fantasy asset since entering the league, and this season he's taking his game to another level. The shortstop sports a .311/.388/.543 slash line with 17 home runs, 55 RBI and 56 runs. It would be nice to see him more active on the bases, as he hasn't attempted a steal all season. However, he owns a 1.079 OPS through his past 19 games and has recorded a hit in 17 of those contests, including 11 straight, so it's tough to nitpick.
