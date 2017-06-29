Astros' Carlos Correa: Homers twice in win

Correra went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run home runs during Thursday's win over Oakland.

The two blasts bring Correa up to 16 homers, 53 RBI and 54 runs with a .309/.388/.537 slash line. The shortstop is posting high-end fantasy results and living up to the billing that made him an early-round selection leading into the season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories