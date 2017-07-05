Astros' Carlos Correa: Hopes to play Wednesday
Correa (thumb) announced Tuesday that his injured thumb is "a little sore" but that he hopes to play Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Correa's thumb injuring is proving to be a minor ailment as the young shortstop is hopeful to not miss any time at all. We'll have to wait and see if manager A.J. Hinch inserts Correa into the starting lineup Wednesday or if he opts to give him a day of rest.
