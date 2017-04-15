Astros' Carlos Correa: Leaves Saturday following HBP
Correa exited Saturday's game in the ninth inning after being hit on the hand by a pitch, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The young shortstop was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts heading into his final at-bat when a Frankie Montas fastball went awry and caught Correa on the hand. It's unclear whether this is just a precautionary measure or if it is a more serious issue, but the situation should be clarified once he is examined by team doctors.
