Correa exited Saturday's game in the ninth inning after being hit on the hand by a pitch, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The young shortstop was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts heading into his final at-bat when a Frankie Montas fastball went awry and caught Correa on the hand. It's unclear whether this is just a precautionary measure or if it is a more serious issue, but the situation should be clarified once he is examined by team doctors.

