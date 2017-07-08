Astros' Carlos Correa: Mashes 18th homer of year Friday

Correa went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run homer Friday against the Blue Jays.

Correa crushed his 18th homer of the season to start the scoring for the Astros on a night in which they destroyed Aaron Sanchez. He's had a true breakout as an elite performer in his third season, as he's slashing .320/.397/.560.

