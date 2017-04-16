Astros' Carlos Correa: No broken bones in hand following HBP
Correa (hand) has been diagnosed with a right hand contusion after his X-rays came back negative, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Correa left Saturday's game in the ninth inning after being hit on the hand by a pitch, but it seems that he avoided any serious problems. His availability for Sunday's contest remains uncertain, so consider the young shortstop day-to-day for the time being.
More News
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Leaves Saturday following HBP•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Leads offense in Monday's loss•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Goes deep in season-opening victory•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Returns to lineup Sunday•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Out with illness•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Returning to spring lineup Saturday•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...