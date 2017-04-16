Correa (hand) has been diagnosed with a right hand contusion after his X-rays came back negative, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Correa left Saturday's game in the ninth inning after being hit on the hand by a pitch, but it seems that he avoided any serious problems. His availability for Sunday's contest remains uncertain, so consider the young shortstop day-to-day for the time being.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories