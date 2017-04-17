Correa (hand) is not in the lineup Monday against the Angels.

Correa was originally expected to return to the lineup Monday, but he'll get an extra day of rest as MLB.com's Julia Morales reported the shortstop was still feeling discomfort in his bruised right hand while attempting to hit. He'll test his hand out again during batting practice Tuesday and if all goes well, he could return to action later that evening, though the Astros may be cautious and ease their star back. Alex Bregman will continue to man shortstop while Correa remains out.