Astros' Carlos Correa: Out 6-8 weeks with torn thumb ligament
Correa was placed on the 10-day DL on Tuesday with a torn ligament in his left thumb and is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks.
This is a huge blow, as the earliest Correa will be able to return is September, and Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports that he might need surgery, but nothing has been determined yet on that front. The Astros are saying publicly that they expect Correa to return for the stretch run. Colin Moran was recalled from Triple-A Fresno to take his place on the active roster, and now Marwin Gonzalez and Alex Bregman will be tasked with handling the shortstop workload while Correa is out.
More News
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Will be evaluated Tuesday•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Thumb injury causes exit•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Exits with apparent hand/wrist injury•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Receives day off Sunday•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Mashes 18th homer of year Friday•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Returns from thumb injury Thursday•
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...