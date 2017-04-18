Astros' Carlos Correa: Out of lineup again
Correa (hand) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Angels, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Correa will miss his third straight game due to a right hand contusion, though the Astros don't consider the issue to be anything overly serious. He'll likely test out his hand again Wednesday, at which point a decision will be made on whether he'll be able to play or not. As manager A.J. Hinch told MLB Network Radio on Tuesday, the 22-year-old is "truly day-to-day." Expect an update on his status tomorrow, while Alex Bregman should continue to fill in at shortstop during Correa's absence.
More News
-
Can you wait out Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...