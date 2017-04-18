Correa (hand) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Angels, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Correa will miss his third straight game due to a right hand contusion, though the Astros don't consider the issue to be anything overly serious. He'll likely test out his hand again Wednesday, at which point a decision will be made on whether he'll be able to play or not. As manager A.J. Hinch told MLB Network Radio on Tuesday, the 22-year-old is "truly day-to-day." Expect an update on his status tomorrow, while Alex Bregman should continue to fill in at shortstop during Correa's absence.