Astros' Carlos Correa: Receives day off Sunday

Correa is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins.

Manager A.J. Hinch is just building in a day of rest for the budding superstar, who recorded one hit in seven at-bats and walked three times in the first two games of the series. Marwin Gonzalez will man shortstop in place of Correa on Sunday.

