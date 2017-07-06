Astros' Carlos Correa: Returns from thumb injury Thursday
Correa (thumb) is back in the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays, batting third and playing shortstop.
The All-Star shortstop ultimately missed just one game due to the thumb ailment that knocked him out of Tuesday's contest prematurely. He'll resume his normal role in the Astros lineup as he looks to build upon his stellar .320/.397/.553 batting line.
