Astros' Carlos Correa: Returns to lineup Thursday
Correa went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Angels.
Correa had missed the previous three games with a hand contusion but was back to batting cleanup for the Astros on Thursday. Hand injuries can be tricky, so don't be alarmed if he's not hitting immediately upon his return to the duty.
