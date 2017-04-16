Correa (hand) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Correa was fortunate to avoid any structural damage to his right hand after being struck by a pitch Saturday in the ninth inning, but he came away with a contusion that will apparently prevent him from swinging the bat in the series finale. Rain is threatening the Oakland area and could eventually result in Sunday's scheduled contest getting postponed, but if the game is played, Alex Bregman will slide over to shortstop in place of Correa, while Marwin Gonzalez enters the lineup at third base.