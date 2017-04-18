Manager AJ Hinch reiterated Tuesday that Correa (hand) is truly day-to-day, MLB Network Radio reports. "Getting grip strength back is tough and until he has that, I'm going to sit him," Hinch said.

He has sat out the last two games, and it sounds like a situation where he will continue to test his hand before each game, and the field staff will make a decision based on the results. The Astros face right-hander Ricky Nolasco in Tuesday's game against the Angels. If Correa is unavailable once again, Alex Bregman will likely get the start at shortstop.