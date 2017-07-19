Astros' Carlos Correa: Successfully completes thumb surgery

Correa successfully underwent surgery on his injured left thumb Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fortunately for the Astros, the star shortstop was able to get the surgery out of the way just a day after it was revealed that he would require an operation to fix the issue in his thumb. Correa will now focus on rehabbing the injury with the hope of returning sometime in the month of September. Look for Marwin Gonzalez and Alex Bregman to hold down the fort at shortstop while he's out.