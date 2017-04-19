Astros' Carlos Correa: Targeting Thursday return
Correa (hand) is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Angels, however he thinks he will be back in Thursday's lineup, the Houston Chronicle's Jake Kaplan reports.
He will miss his fourth straight game with the injury, but it sounds like he could be ready to return for the series finale. Correa took swings Wednesday in the batting cage. Alex Bregman will start at shortstop and hit sixth in his absence.
