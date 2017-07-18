Astros' Carlos Correa: Thumb injury causes exit
Correa left Monday's game with a jammed left thumb.
Correa exited in the bottom of the fourth inning and will be re-evaluated Tuesday. The 22-year-old looks as though he has avoided serious injury, but it would not be surprising if the Astros are extra cautious with their young shortstop. Correa missed one game with a similar injury just before the All-Star break, but it remains to be seen if this stems from the same injury.
More News
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Exits with apparent hand/wrist injury•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Receives day off Sunday•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Mashes 18th homer of year Friday•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Returns from thumb injury Thursday•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Could play Wednesday•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...