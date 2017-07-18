Astros' Carlos Correa: Thumb injury causes exit

Correa left Monday's game with a jammed left thumb.

Correa exited in the bottom of the fourth inning and will be re-evaluated Tuesday. The 22-year-old looks as though he has avoided serious injury, but it would not be surprising if the Astros are extra cautious with their young shortstop. Correa missed one game with a similar injury just before the All-Star break, but it remains to be seen if this stems from the same injury.