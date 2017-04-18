Astros' Carlos Correa: Unlikely to land on DL
Correa's hand injury is not expected to land him on the 10-day disabled list, according to manager A.J. Hinch, Brian McTaggart of the Astros' official site reports.
Correa, who thought he'd be available Monday, is not in Tuesday's lineup. Hinch appears confident the shortstop's absence will only be "for a couple of days."
More News
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...