Correa's hand injury is not expected to land him on the 10-day disabled list, according to manager A.J. Hinch, Brian McTaggart of the Astros' official site reports.

Correa, who thought he'd be available Monday, is not in Tuesday's lineup. Hinch appears confident the shortstop's absence will only be "for a couple of days."

