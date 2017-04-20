Astros' Carlos Correa: Was available Wednesday
Correa (hand) was available if needed according to manager A.J. Hinch, Brian McTaggart of the Astros' official site reports.
Hinch is hopeful that Correa will be ready to play Thursday.
