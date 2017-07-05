Astros' Carlos Correa: X-rays on thumb come back clean
X-rays on Correa's injured left thumb came back negative Tuesday.
It seems that Correa has avoided a serious injury, as the tests on his injured left thumb revealed no structural damage. We'll simply have to wait to see if the 22-year-old is able to suit up for Wednesday's series finale against the Braves. He remains a true day-to-day case.
