Astros' Carlos Correa: X-rays on thumb come back clean

X-rays on Correa's injured left thumb came back negative Tuesday.

It seems that Correa has avoided a serious injury, as the tests on his injured left thumb revealed no structural damage. We'll simply have to wait to see if the 22-year-old is able to suit up for Wednesday's series finale against the Braves. He remains a true day-to-day case.

