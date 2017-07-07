Morton (lat) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Friday.

As anticipated, Morton will return from injury to start Friday against the Blue Jays. He ramped up his pitch count during his rehab assignment to the point where he should be able to approach 100 pitches from here out. To make room for him on the active roster, Dayan Diaz was sent back to the minors.

