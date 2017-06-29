Morton (lat) could make his next start for the Astros as early as Sunday against the Yankees, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros are still weighing whether Morton will need to make another rehab start after he tossed four innings for Triple-A Fresno in his latest rehab appearance. If he isn't ready to return to the rotation for Sunday's series finale against the Yankees, he'd likely make his last rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi while Mike Fiers toes the rubber for the big club. The Astros will likely wait until after his next bullpen session, which is scheduled for Thursday or Friday, before making a decision regarding his next move. Should Morton require another rehab start, he'd likely return to the Astros' rotation during the July 6-9 series against the Blue Jays.