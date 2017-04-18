Astros' Charlie Morton: Earns first win of 2017
Morton (1-1) allowed five hits while walking two and striking out three over five scoreless innings in Monday's 3-0 win over the Angels.
A popular sleeper pick this spring, Morton's held the opposition to three or fewer runs in all three of his starts, leading to a 2.81 ERA and 7.3 K/9 in 16 innings. He's starting to gain more traction in mixed leagues, as this was his best start yet. An increase in velocity following a serious hamstring injury last year has helped his strikeout numbers, and his excellent groundball rate should keep him relevant all year. Morton finishes off his two-start week against the Rays this Saturday.
