Morton allowed five hits while walking two and striking out three over five scoreless innings for his first win of the year in Monday's 3-0 win over the Angels.

Morton, a popular sleeper pick this spring, hasn't allowed more than three runs in his first three starts of the year and is now sporting a 2.81 ERA and 7.3 K/9 in 16 innings. He's gaining even more traction now in mixed leagues after his best start of the season to date. An increase in velocity following a serious hamstring injury last year has helped his strikeout numbers, and his excellent groundball rate should keep him relevant all year. Morton finishes off his two-start week against the Rays this Saturday.