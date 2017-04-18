Astros' Charlie Morton: Earns first win over Angels
Morton allowed five hits while walking two and striking out three over five scoreless innings for his first win of the year in Monday's 3-0 win over the Angels.
Morton, a popular sleeper pick this spring, hasn't allowed more than three runs in his first three starts of the year and is now sporting a 2.81 ERA and 7.3 K/9 in 16 innings. He's gaining even more traction now in mixed leagues after his best start of the season to date. An increase in velocity following a serious hamstring injury last year has helped his strikeout numbers, and his excellent groundball rate should keep him relevant all year. Morton finishes off his two-start week against the Rays this Saturday.
