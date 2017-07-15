Morton (7-3) allowed five runs (four earned) on three hits, five walks and a hit batsman while striking out 10 over five innings in Friday's 10-5 win over the Twins.

Morton wasn't at his best Friday, requiring a season-high 108 pitches to record 15 outs, but Houston's offense, which currently ranks among the best in MLB history, gave him ample run support via a eight-run second inning. The Astros have supported Morton all season, giving him 6.33 runs per game over his 12 starts. Support like that will lead to a significant amount of wins for Morton, who has recorded double-digit wins (10) just once during his nine previous seasons.