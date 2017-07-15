Astros' Charlie Morton: Gets needed run support Friday
Morton (7-3) allowed five runs (four earned) on three hits, five walks and a hit batsman while striking out 10 over five innings in Friday's 10-5 win over the Twins.
Morton wasn't at his best Friday, requiring a season-high 108 pitches to record 15 outs, but Houston's offense, which currently ranks among the best in MLB history, gave him ample run support via a eight-run second inning. The Astros have supported Morton all season, giving him 6.33 runs per game over his 12 starts. Support like that will lead to a significant amount of wins for Morton, who has recorded double-digit wins (10) just once during his nine previous seasons.
More News
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Kicking off second half•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Sharp in return from disabled list Friday•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Activated ahead of start•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: To start Friday in Toronto•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Throws 74 pitches in final rehab start•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Making next rehab start Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...