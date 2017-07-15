Play

Morton (7-3) allowed five runs (four earned) on three hits, five walks and a hit batsman while striking out 10 over five innings in Friday's 10-5 win over the Twins.

Morton wasn't at his best Friday, requiring a season-high 108 pitches to record 15 outs, but Houston's offense, which currently ranks among the best in MLB history, gave him ample run support via a eight-run second inning. The Astros have supported Morton all season, giving him 6.33 runs per game over his 12 starts. Support like that will lead to a significant amount of wins for Morton, who has recorded double-digit wins (10) just once during his nine previous seasons.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast