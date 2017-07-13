Morton will start the Astros' first game after the All-Star break Friday against the against the Twins, Shane Jackson of MLB.com reports.

In his final start of the first half, Morton allowed one run over six innings against Toronto in his first outing since returning from the disabled list. He made 11 starts in the first half of the season, striking out 68 batters across 63.2 innings, That's a rate of 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, a significant increase over Morton's 6.3 K/9 mark in nearly 900 innings from 2008-16.